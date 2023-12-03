Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CWEN. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Clearway Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Clearway Energy from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Clearway Energy from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Clearway Energy from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised Clearway Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Clearway Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:CWEN opened at $25.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.39. Clearway Energy has a 52 week low of $18.59 and a 52 week high of $35.19. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 54.85 and a beta of 0.80.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.52). Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.63 million. On average, analysts predict that Clearway Energy will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3964 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 345.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearway Energy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 72,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 213,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter worth $514,000. 33.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional, Renewables, and Thermal segments. It has approximately 5,500 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities.

Featured Articles

