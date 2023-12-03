Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Holdings Raised by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,713,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,818 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.32% of Centene worth $115,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNC. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Centene by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its stake in Centene by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Centene by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Centene by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Centene by 5.2% in the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Stock Up 1.6 %

CNC stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,888,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,886,155. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $60.83 and a 1-year high of $87.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.11 and a 200 day moving average of $67.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. Centene had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $38.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CNC shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America upgraded Centene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Centene from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.39.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Centene

About Centene

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.