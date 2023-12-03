Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $307.14.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSL. StockNews.com began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zelman & Associates downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carlisle Companies
Carlisle Companies Stock Up 2.1 %
Carlisle Companies stock opened at $286.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.62. Carlisle Companies has a 12 month low of $203.65 and a 12 month high of $289.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.66 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Carlisle Companies will post 14.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.66%.
Carlisle Companies Company Profile
Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.
See Also
