Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CDLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Cardlytics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $333.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.62. Cardlytics has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $19.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.57.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $79.01 million for the quarter. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 30.67% and a negative net margin of 136.23%.

Insider Activity at Cardlytics

In related news, insider Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton sold 12,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $182,466.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,076.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cardlytics news, insider Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton sold 12,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $182,466.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,076.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Karim Saad Temsamani sold 28,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $408,922.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,079,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 126,758 shares of company stock valued at $2,035,173. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDLX. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Cardlytics by 538.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 803,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,253,000 after acquiring an additional 677,354 shares in the last quarter. General Equity Holdings LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. General Equity Holdings LP now owns 1,508,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after buying an additional 628,907 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,338,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 664.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 459,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after buying an additional 399,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,480,000. 72.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

