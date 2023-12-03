Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target Raised to C$53.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Desjardins from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares set a C$48.00 target price on Capital Power and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Capital Power from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, CSFB raised their price objective on Capital Power from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$47.36.

Capital Power stock opened at C$37.72 on Wednesday. Capital Power has a 12 month low of C$35.11 and a 12 month high of C$50.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.49. The stock has a market cap of C$4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$37.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$40.58.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.37 by C$0.89. Capital Power had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of C$1.15 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital Power will post 3.5787476 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Capital Power’s payout ratio is 55.91%.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

