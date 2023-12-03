Canaccord Genuity Group Begins Coverage on Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MRNA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Moderna from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $275.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Moderna from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. HSBC raised shares of Moderna from a reduce rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $133.70.

Moderna Trading Up 2.7 %

MRNA opened at $79.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a PE ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.63. Moderna has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $217.25.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.62. Moderna had a negative net margin of 38.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna will post -5.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total value of $1,614,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,982,209 shares in the company, valued at $213,305,510.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total value of $1,614,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,982,209 shares in the company, valued at $213,305,510.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total value of $59,721.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,592.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,530 shares of company stock worth $12,500,882 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Moderna by 1,250.0% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Moderna by 79.1% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Moderna by 41.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

