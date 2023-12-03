Calian Group (TSE:CGY) Price Target Raised to C$67.00

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Free Report) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CGY. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Calian Group from C$81.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a C$75.00 price objective on shares of Calian Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Calian Group from C$83.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Calian Group from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Calian Group Stock Performance

Shares of CGY stock opened at C$55.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$50.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$55.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.36. Calian Group has a 1 year low of C$46.27 and a 1 year high of C$68.53. The firm has a market cap of C$655.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported C$1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.98 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$175.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$172.30 million. Calian Group had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 2.87%. Analysts predict that Calian Group will post 4.580033 earnings per share for the current year.

Calian Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.57%.

About Calian Group

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in the areas of health, learning, advanced technology, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS) in Canada and internationally. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for the space, defence, and terrestrial sectors; software and product development, custom manufacturing, full life-cycle support, studies, requirements analysis, project management, multi-discipline engineered system solutions, and training services; systems engineering, integration design, and embedded design solutions; operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research and development services; nuclear and environmental services, including environmental protection, radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training; electronic design and manufacturing; satellite communication products, aerospace and defence electronics, and engineering and technical services; wired and terrestrial wireless products, GNSS antennas and receivers, asset management, agriculture technology, nuclear and environment, and composites designs and products.

