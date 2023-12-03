CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CAMP. Craig Hallum lowered shares of CalAmp from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 6th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on CalAmp from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th.

Shares of CAMP opened at $0.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $11.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.82. CalAmp has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $5.36.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). CalAmp had a negative net margin of 7.27% and a negative return on equity of 51.60%. The business had revenue of $61.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.35 million.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CalAmp by 38.7% during the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 712,493 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 198,983 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC grew its position in shares of CalAmp by 234.8% during the 3rd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,686,873 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 1,183,023 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CalAmp by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,017,151 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 963,594 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in CalAmp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

