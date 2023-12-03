Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $868.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CABO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cable One in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,175.00 to $1,110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cable One in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cable One by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Cable One by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cable One in the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cable One stock opened at $543.00 on Friday. Cable One has a twelve month low of $519.23 and a twelve month high of $861.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $585.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $633.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $10.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.40 by ($2.62). Cable One had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $420.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.49 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cable One will post 43.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $2.95 per share. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. Cable One’s payout ratio is currently 95.08%.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

