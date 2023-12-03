Brokerages Set PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Target Price at $12.32

Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.32.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Sunday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, New Street Research raised PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAGS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 672.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,839,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,244,000 after buying an additional 25,105,756 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $70,207,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 657.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,429,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,374,000 after buying an additional 2,976,591 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,291,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,848,000 after buying an additional 2,666,516 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 6,197,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAGS opened at $10.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.34. PagSeguro Digital has a fifty-two week low of $6.93 and a fifty-two week high of $13.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.81.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

