Brokerages Set Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) PT at $936.80

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $936.80.

FICO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $729.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $950.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $975.00 to $1,029.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,120.00 price target for the company.

NYSE:FICO opened at $1,127.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $941.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $869.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.61, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.25. Fair Isaac has a 1 year low of $575.39 and a 1 year high of $1,130.47.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $389.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.25 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 54.63% and a net margin of 28.37%. On average, analysts predict that Fair Isaac will post 19.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 3,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,035.50, for a total transaction of $3,425,434.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,503,076.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,056.00, for a total value of $1,397,088.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,697,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 3,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,035.50, for a total value of $3,425,434.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,143 shares in the company, valued at $10,503,076.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,191 shares of company stock valued at $14,829,524 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 1,466.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

