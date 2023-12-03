BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 129,038 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $5,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.4% in the second quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,650 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,861 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,173 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,156 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $39.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.69 and a 200-day moving average of $38.13. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $46.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 2.02.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 20.27%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FCX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

