Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 1.5% of Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.2% during the first quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the second quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 7,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Unionview LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.3% during the second quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.89.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $144.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,906,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,360,102. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.31. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.72 and a fifty-two week high of $187.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.84%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

