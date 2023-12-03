Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$42.85.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLX shares. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Boralex from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Boralex from C$46.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Boralex from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Desjardins decreased their price target on Boralex from C$45.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Boralex from C$49.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th.
BLX stock opened at C$31.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.32, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.38. Boralex has a twelve month low of C$25.40 and a twelve month high of C$43.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$28.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$32.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.91.
Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$178.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$178.10 million. Boralex had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 7.11%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boralex will post 1.1497472 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.96%.
Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2022, the company had interests in 90 wind farms with an installed capacity of 2,584 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; and 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 255 MW.
