Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Downgraded by Nomura

Nomura cut shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BILI. UBS Group decreased their target price on Bilibili from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Bilibili from $19.60 to $17.40 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Bilibili from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.73.

Bilibili Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Bilibili stock opened at $11.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Bilibili has a 12 month low of $10.92 and a 12 month high of $29.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($2.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by ($0.22). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 32.20%. The business had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Bilibili will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Bilibili by 382.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Bilibili during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Bilibili during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Bilibili by 79.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bilibili by 25,800.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.

