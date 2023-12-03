Benchmark Increases PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Price Target to $190.00

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Benchmark from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PDD. TheStreet upgraded shares of PDD from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. HSBC raised their price target on shares of PDD from $107.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of PDD from $79.00 to $95.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of PDD from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PDD from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $126.12.

NASDAQ:PDD opened at $145.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $191.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.83. PDD has a fifty-two week low of $59.67 and a fifty-two week high of $147.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.41.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $11.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.94 by $2.67. The business had revenue of $68.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.18 billion. PDD had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 34.07%. PDD’s revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Analysts predict that PDD will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in PDD by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 257,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,857,000 after acquiring an additional 148,166 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in PDD by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in PDD by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in PDD by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 6,766 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PDD by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

