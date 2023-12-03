BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $54.00 target price on the stock.

BRBR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.93.

BellRing Brands Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BRBR stock opened at $53.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.85. BellRing Brands has a 12-month low of $24.21 and a 12-month high of $53.55.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 9.93% and a negative return on equity of 49.86%. The company had revenue of $472.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that BellRing Brands will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the second quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 59.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 108.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

