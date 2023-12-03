Barclays Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD)

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 90 ($1.14) target price on the cell phone carrier’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.08) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 79 ($1.00) to GBX 78 ($0.99) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 92 ($1.16) to GBX 89 ($1.12) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 105.64 ($1.33).
Vodafone Group Public Stock Up 0.5 %
Vodafone Group Public Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 23rd. Vodafone Group Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,424.24%.
About Vodafone Group Public
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.
