Barclays Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD)

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 90 ($1.14) target price on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.08) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 79 ($1.00) to GBX 78 ($0.99) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 92 ($1.16) to GBX 89 ($1.12) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 105.64 ($1.33).

Shares of LON VOD opened at GBX 71.67 ($0.91) on Wednesday. Vodafone Group Public has a 12-month low of GBX 69.73 ($0.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 103.24 ($1.30). The company has a market capitalization of £19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 217.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 75.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 75.10.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 23rd. Vodafone Group Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,424.24%.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

