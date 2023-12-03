Barclays Raises Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $274.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $249.00 to $274.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WDAY. StockNews.com began coverage on Workday in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Workday from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Workday from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Workday from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Workday from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $259.45.

WDAY opened at $272.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $71.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,137.17, a P/E/G ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $223.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Workday has a 12 month low of $157.85 and a 12 month high of $273.63.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Workday will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $798,839.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,976,321.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total transaction of $27,146,083.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,146,083.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $798,839.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 550,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,976,321.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,714 shares of company stock worth $32,193,350 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at $600,504,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Workday by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,951,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,229,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,683 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at $310,767,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Workday by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,163,362 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,109,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,153 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at $259,080,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

