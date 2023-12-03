Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target Lowered to C$62.00 at Desjardins

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target reduced by Desjardins from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the bank’s stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

BNS has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cormark dropped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$65.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$62.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. CIBC lowered their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$62.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$64.77.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at C$61.00 on Wednesday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of C$55.20 and a 12 month high of C$74.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$73.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$59.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$63.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The bank reported C$1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.68 by C($0.42). Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business had revenue of C$8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.28 billion. Analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.1887694 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 66.35%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

