Aviva (LON:AV) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Aviva (LON:AV – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has GBX 485 ($6.13) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 495 ($6.25).
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 472 ($5.96) price target on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 508.80 ($6.43).
In related news, insider Mohit Joshi purchased 59,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 409 ($5.17) per share, with a total value of £242,537 ($306,349.63). In other Aviva news, insider George Culmer acquired 110,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 396 ($5.00) per share, with a total value of £438,273 ($553,584.69). Also, insider Mohit Joshi acquired 59,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 409 ($5.17) per share, for a total transaction of £242,537 ($306,349.63). Insiders bought a total of 171,375 shares of company stock worth $68,628,400 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
