Avista (NYSE:AVA) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avista (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Avista from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Avista from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. TheStreet cut Avista from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Avista from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Friday, August 25th.

Shares of NYSE AVA opened at $34.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.55. Avista has a 12 month low of $30.53 and a 12 month high of $45.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.14.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $369.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.31 million. Avista had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Avista will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Avista’s payout ratio is presently 83.64%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 146.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Avista during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,463,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 178.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

