AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Acquired by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 91.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $704,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,095,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AVB shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $214.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $201.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.35.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $177.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $170.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.07 and a 1-year high of $198.65.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.46%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

