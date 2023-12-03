Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Ashford from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th.

Ashford Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:AINC opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.82. Ashford has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $17.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.58.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $181.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.70 million. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 19.13% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ashford will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ashford

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ashford stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.56% of Ashford worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

