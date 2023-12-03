Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Receives $34.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.75.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on APAM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Shares of NYSE APAM opened at $38.26 on Friday. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a twelve month low of $28.98 and a twelve month high of $42.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.87 and a 200 day moving average of $37.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.28. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 74.68%. The company had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 86.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 150,671 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,954 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $737,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

