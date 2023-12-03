Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 24th.

Get Applied DNA Sciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences Stock Up 7.8 %

Institutional Trading of Applied DNA Sciences

Shares of APDN stock opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.22. Applied DNA Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $1.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APDN. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 9,416 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

About Applied DNA Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied DNA Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.