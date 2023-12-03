Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.71.

NLY has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $852,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,291,213.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 166.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,866,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,858,000 after purchasing an additional 9,279,874 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 14.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,722,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263,394 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth about $83,248,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,287,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $931,303,000 after buying an additional 3,668,441 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 274,965.9% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,168,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,555,000 after buying an additional 3,167,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

Shares of NLY opened at $18.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.43. Annaly Capital Management has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $24.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.05%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently -55.44%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

