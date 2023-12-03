Analysts Set POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) PT at $13.10

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.88.
PNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. SVB Leerink cut POINT Biopharma Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial cut POINT Biopharma Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jonestrading restated a “hold” rating on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Guggenheim cut POINT Biopharma Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
POINT Biopharma Global Price Performance
Shares of POINT Biopharma Global stock opened at $13.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.14, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of -0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.06. POINT Biopharma Global has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $13.91.
POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million. POINT Biopharma Global had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 39.62%. Sell-side analysts forecast that POINT Biopharma Global will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About POINT Biopharma Global
POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.
