Analysts Set Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Price Target at $307.14

Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $307.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zelman & Associates cut Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, September 25th.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CSL

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

NYSE:CSL opened at $286.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.62. The stock has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.89. Carlisle Companies has a 52 week low of $203.65 and a 52 week high of $289.12.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.11. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies will post 14.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 23.66%.

Institutional Trading of Carlisle Companies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,115,413 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,156,441,000 after purchasing an additional 40,344 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,578,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $668,430,000 after buying an additional 90,597 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,426,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $622,508,000 after buying an additional 75,075 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 16.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,065,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $529,872,000 after buying an additional 295,026 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 106,294.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,064,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $486,392,000 after buying an additional 2,062,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.