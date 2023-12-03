Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Ibex Investors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Ibex Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.6% of Ibex Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Ibex Investors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 28,818 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the second quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 25,265 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Act Two Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 121.1% during the second quarter. Act Two Investors LLC now owns 12,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 6,207,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $742,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Global Management UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 147.0% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Global Management UK Ltd now owns 125,013 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,964,000 after purchasing an additional 74,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL opened at $131.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.23. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.86 and a 12-month high of $141.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, August 31st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Alphabet from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,407.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $27,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,776 shares of company stock valued at $23,452,924 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

