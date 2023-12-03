Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Parsifal Capital Management LP

Parsifal Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 884,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 72,172 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 5.5% of Parsifal Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Parsifal Capital Management LP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $73,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,815,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,128,919,000 after acquiring an additional 142,563 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 39.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,034,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,127,475,000 after buying an additional 3,124,057 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,563,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $977,231,000 after buying an additional 352,817 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,443,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $964,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 7,281,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $744,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,018 shares during the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Price Performance

NYSE BABA traded down $0.89 on Friday, hitting $73.99. 27,998,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,821,178. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.10. The company has a market cap of $187.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $72.12 and a 1-year high of $121.30.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.28 by $0.35. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $224.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on BABA. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.20.

Get Our Latest Report on Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.