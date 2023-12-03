Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $41.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $58.91.

Shares of ALK stock opened at $39.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.83 and a 200-day moving average of $42.58. Alaska Air Group has a 52-week low of $30.75 and a 52-week high of $57.18.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.04). Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 61.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 217,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,574,000 after acquiring an additional 83,246 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the second quarter valued at $993,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,753,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $157,502,000 after purchasing an additional 142,027 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,625,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

