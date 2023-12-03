Akaris Global Partners LP Invests $12.27 Million in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Akaris Global Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 101,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,266,000. Alphabet comprises about 3.2% of Akaris Global Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $50,000. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,145.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,776 shares of company stock worth $23,452,924. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.60.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $133.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,267,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,753,716. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.57 and a 52-week high of $142.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

