Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Affimed in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Affimed in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Affimed from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Affimed in a research note on Monday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5.50.

Affimed stock opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $67.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.05. Affimed has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFMD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Affimed by 258.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,464 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Affimed by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 302,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 5,513 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Affimed in the 1st quarter valued at $726,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,386,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after buying an additional 5,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and Europe. Its lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase II clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia.

