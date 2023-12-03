69,741 Shares in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Purchased by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 69,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in StoneCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo during the second quarter worth $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo during the second quarter worth $49,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 22.3% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 28.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneCo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of StoneCo from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of StoneCo from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, StoneCo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

StoneCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STNE opened at $16.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. StoneCo Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $8.09 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. StoneCo had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $643.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.25 million. Equities research analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

StoneCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.