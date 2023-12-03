2,760 Shares in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Acquired by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LMG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Eaton by 8.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 12.9% during the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Eaton from $228.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.23.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of ETN opened at $230.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.06. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $150.86 and a 52-week high of $240.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.05%.

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.