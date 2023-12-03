20,263 Shares in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Acquired by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Procore Technologies by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,908,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,601,000 after purchasing an additional 734,057 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 20.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,141,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,498 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 15.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,630,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,279,000 after purchasing an additional 605,879 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 17.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,576,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,719,000 after purchasing an additional 527,268 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,987,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,961,000 after purchasing an additional 82,918 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered Procore Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.27.

NYSE PCOR opened at $60.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.80 and a 1 year high of $76.86.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $247.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.38 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.88% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 97,500 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $6,513,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,349 shares in the company, valued at $36,434,766.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Procore Technologies news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 68,000 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $4,494,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 543,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,893.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 97,500 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $6,513,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,434,766.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 426,848 shares of company stock worth $27,352,579. 39.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

