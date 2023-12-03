1832 Asset Management L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lowered its holdings in Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 488,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,870 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.52% of Ero Copper worth $9,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Ero Copper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Ero Copper by 1,531.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 7,274 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Ero Copper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Ero Copper by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 4,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Ero Copper by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 5,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Ero Copper Stock Up 10.7 %

Shares of Ero Copper stock opened at $13.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.15. Ero Copper Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.35 and a twelve month high of $24.38.

Ero Copper ( NYSE:ERO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The business had revenue of $105.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.00 million. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 18.33%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ero Copper Corp. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ERO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ero Copper in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded Ero Copper from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

