1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 500,000 Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV)

1832 Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,200,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 500,000 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.'s holdings in SilverCrest Metals were worth $12,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SILV. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 138,778 shares of the company's stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 18,326 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 181.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 164,814 shares of the company's stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 106,187 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 197,107 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 32,274 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 137.4% in the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 49,205 shares of the company's stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 28,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lane Generational LLC raised its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lane Generational LLC now owns 544,354 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 8,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.43% of the company's stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

NYSEMKT:SILV opened at $6.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.37. The stock has a market cap of $981.29 million, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.22.

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

