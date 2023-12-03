1832 Asset Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,557 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.07% of Ball worth $12,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ball by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,680,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,586,000 after acquiring an additional 44,526 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 139,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,673,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the 1st quarter valued at about $495,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 28,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 9,967 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 61,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BALL stock opened at $56.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.88. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $42.81 and a 1 year high of $62.14.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 4.29%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ball from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Ball from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ball from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Ball from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ball currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.40.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

