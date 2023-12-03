1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $11.99 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,730 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $11,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QUAL. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000.

BATS QUAL opened at $141.91 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.75. The company has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

