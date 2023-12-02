Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Raised to $225.00

Posted by on Dec 2nd, 2023

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSFree Report) had its price target lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

ZS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Zscaler from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays raised Zscaler from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $176.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $191.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $195.18.

Read Our Latest Report on Zscaler

Zscaler Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $198.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.06. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $84.93 and a 52-week high of $207.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a PE ratio of -170.72 and a beta of 0.81.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 23.03% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zscaler will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Amit Sinha sold 7,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total transaction of $1,219,478.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,012,000.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.47, for a total value of $576,206.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,803,326. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amit Sinha sold 7,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total transaction of $1,219,478.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,012,000.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,438 shares of company stock worth $14,398,274 in the last 90 days. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZS. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 11,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Zscaler in the second quarter worth about $223,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 1.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 27.4% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 223,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,688,000 after buying an additional 48,002 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zscaler

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.