Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Raised to $225.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

ZS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Zscaler from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays raised Zscaler from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $176.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $191.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $195.18.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $198.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.06. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $84.93 and a 52-week high of $207.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a PE ratio of -170.72 and a beta of 0.81.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 23.03% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zscaler will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Amit Sinha sold 7,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total transaction of $1,219,478.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,012,000.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.47, for a total value of $576,206.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,803,326. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amit Sinha sold 7,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total transaction of $1,219,478.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,012,000.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,438 shares of company stock worth $14,398,274 in the last 90 days. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZS. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 11,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Zscaler in the second quarter worth about $223,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 1.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 27.4% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 223,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,688,000 after buying an additional 48,002 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

