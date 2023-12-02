Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Acquired by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,541 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $5,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 17.4% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at $1,652,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 45.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at $263,000. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ZM. Citigroup upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.84.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total value of $750,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 16,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $1,070,664.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,890.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total value of $750,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,442 shares of company stock valued at $10,516,230 in the last 90 days. 11.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ ZM opened at $70.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of 96.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of -0.09. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $58.87 and a one year high of $85.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.25.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

