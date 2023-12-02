Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Acquired by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,541 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $5,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 17.4% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at $1,652,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 45.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at $263,000. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total value of $112,114.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,121,651.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $151,903.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 167,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,343,453.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total value of $112,114.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,121,651.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,442 shares of company stock valued at $10,516,230. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ ZM opened at $70.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of 96.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of -0.09. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $58.87 and a one year high of $85.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.25.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 5.21%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

