Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Stock Up 13.5 %

XELB stock opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.22. Xcel Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The textile maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 million. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 23.47% and a negative net margin of 103.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Brands will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Xcel Brands

Xcel Brands Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Xcel Brands by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 95,997 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Brands by 4.1% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 443,672 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 17,320 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Xcel Brands by 0.6% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,692,140 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Brands in the third quarter worth about $42,000. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

