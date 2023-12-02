Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Xcel Brands Stock Up 13.5 %
XELB stock opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.22. Xcel Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The textile maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 million. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 23.47% and a negative net margin of 103.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Brands will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Xcel Brands
Xcel Brands Company Profile
Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.
