Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 92.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 44,614 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in CF Industries by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,776,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,784,000 after buying an additional 995,975 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in CF Industries by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,118,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,612,000 after buying an additional 276,333 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its position in CF Industries by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 75,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after buying an additional 5,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays cut shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.44.

CF opened at $76.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.92. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.08 and a fifty-two week high of $108.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 27.53%. CF Industries’s revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.88%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

