VP’s (VP) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of VP (LON:VP – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,040 ($13.14) price objective on the stock.

Shares of LON VP opened at GBX 632.50 ($7.99) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 531.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 569.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.63. The firm has a market cap of £253.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,051.72 and a beta of 0.72. VP has a 1-year low of GBX 460 ($5.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 730 ($9.22).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.50 ($0.15) per share. This represents a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. VP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,551.72%.

Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company engages in the rental of telescopic handlers and tracked access platforms for construction and housebuilding sites; rental of tools and specialist products to the industry and construction markets, as well as homeowners; and rental of safety, survey, communication, and test and measurement equipment.

