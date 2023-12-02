Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) Shares Sold by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP decreased its position in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,450 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned about 0.20% of Vimeo worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VMEO. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Vimeo by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vimeo by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,418,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,853,000 after purchasing an additional 519,715 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Vimeo by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Vimeo by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 20,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Vimeo in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Vimeo Stock Performance

VMEO stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,158,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,645. The company has a market capitalization of $620.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.01 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.83. Vimeo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $5.19.

About Vimeo

Vimeo ( NASDAQ:VMEO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.10. Vimeo had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $106.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Vimeo, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

