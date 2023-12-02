Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Posts Earnings Results

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 53.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock opened at $28.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.21. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.62 and a fifty-two week high of $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.66 and a 200 day moving average of $19.20.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on VSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Evercore ISI started coverage on Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America cut their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Victoria’s Secret & Co. news, CFO Timothy A. Johnson acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.16 per share, for a total transaction of $343,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,167.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 6.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 280,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,407,000 after buying an additional 17,208 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 650,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,389,000 after buying an additional 7,239 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the first quarter worth $965,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 24.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 94.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 11,421 shares during the period. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.