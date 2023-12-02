Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 53.90% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Price Performance

VSCO stock opened at $28.53 on Friday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a one year low of $13.62 and a one year high of $47.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.21.

Insider Transactions at Victoria’s Secret & Co.

In related news, CFO Timothy A. Johnson bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.16 per share, with a total value of $343,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 94,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,167.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 6.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 280,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,407,000 after purchasing an additional 17,208 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 650,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,239 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the first quarter valued at $965,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 24.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 94.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 11,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Monday, November 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.

